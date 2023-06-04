Shelton Capital Management Sells 109,197 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109,197 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management owned about 0.12% of SunPower worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 0.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in SunPower by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SunPower by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of SunPower by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 112,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.89. 4,657,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,746,500. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SunPower from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

