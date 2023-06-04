Shelton Capital Management Sells 109,197 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109,197 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of SunPower worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in SunPower by 332.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 116,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 89,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,513,000 after buying an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in SunPower by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunPower

In related news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,416.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SunPower Stock Down 0.3 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

SunPower stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,657,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.89. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

Featured Stories

