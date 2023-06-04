Shelton Capital Management Sells 11,236 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,236 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment
In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance
NYSE:LYV traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,501. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average is $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.66 and a beta of 1.28.
Live Nation Entertainment Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.