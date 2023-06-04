Shelton Capital Management Sells 11,647 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,647 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

ASML Stock Down 0.3 %

ASML Profile

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $724.65. 813,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,767. The company has a market capitalization of $285.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $747.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $663.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.93.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.