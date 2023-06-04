Shelton Capital Management Sells 11,647 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,647 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $724.65. 813,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,767. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $747.13. The firm has a market cap of $285.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $663.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $634.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

