Siacoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.69 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $174.22 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,210.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.14 or 0.00349625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013189 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.37 or 0.00545262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00067287 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.13 or 0.00426794 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003657 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,190,282,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

