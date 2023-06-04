Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $78.80

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.80 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 85.30 ($1.05). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 84.85 ($1.05), with a volume of 981,805 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.52) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 771.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.31.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

