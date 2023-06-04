Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Sohu.com stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sohu.com by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sohu.com by 23.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Sohu.com by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

