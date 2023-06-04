Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.
Sohu.com Stock Performance
Sohu.com stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26.
Sohu.com Company Profile
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
