Solana (SOL) Trading Up 5.5% This Week

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Solana has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion and $307.61 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can currently be bought for about $22.01 or 0.00080871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Solana has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009491 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Solana

SOL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 549,207,497 coins and its circulating supply is 396,968,489 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news. Solana’s official website is solana.com.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.