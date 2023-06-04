Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Insider Activity at Sotherly Hotels

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.