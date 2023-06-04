Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SFST. TheStreet cut Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

In related news, insider William M. Aiken III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.21 per share, with a total value of $38,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider William M. Aiken III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.21 per share, for a total transaction of $38,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,038. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Andrew Borrmann purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $207,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 13,071 shares of company stock valued at $354,277 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,558,000 after purchasing an additional 117,405 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after acquiring an additional 62,098 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 658.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 52,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 45,682 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 42,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 41,764 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

