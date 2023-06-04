Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Citigroup

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $94.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 238,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,483,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 26,310 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,580,967.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,509,797 shares in the company, valued at $571,443,701.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 238,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300,833.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,350,789 shares of company stock valued at $201,194,382 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

