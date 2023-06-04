Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Citigroup

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.
Southwest Gas Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $94.99.
Southwest Gas Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas
In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 238,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,483,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 26,310 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,580,967.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,509,797 shares in the company, valued at $571,443,701.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 238,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300,833.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,350,789 shares of company stock valued at $201,194,382 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Southwest Gas
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Southwest Gas
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southwest Gas (SWX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.