SPACE ID (ID) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

SPACE ID (ID) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, SPACE ID has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $148.45 million and approximately $29.34 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001698 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SPACE ID alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,972,222 tokens. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 322,972,222 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.47020087 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $40,984,923.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPACE ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPACE ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.