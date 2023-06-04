SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90 billion-$10.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.04 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

SpartanNash Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.07. The company has a market cap of $788.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.68.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 116.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Natixis purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SpartanNash by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Featured Stories

