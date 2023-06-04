SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Raised by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.05. 8,726,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,076,739. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

