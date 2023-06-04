SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,059 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.33. 2,685,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,175. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

