Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives $31.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQSP. Citigroup raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,466,518.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 691,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,869,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,466,518.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 691,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,869,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $768,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 745,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,126,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

Squarespace Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Squarespace in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQSP opened at $29.97 on Friday. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.32.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $228.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Recommended Stories

