Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Lessened by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,336 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 42,617 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 55.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

SBUX stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,221,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731,349. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.60. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

