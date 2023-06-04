Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 30,058 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Starbucks worth $80,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.60. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.35 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

