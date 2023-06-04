Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $89.17

Shares of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.17 ($1.10) and traded as low as GBX 88.10 ($1.09). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 88.20 ($1.09), with a volume of 134,581 shares.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £348.91 million and a P/E ratio of 1,260.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 89.65.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,571.43%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

