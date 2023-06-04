STASIS EURO Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $132.76 million and $80,286.06 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00003931 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

