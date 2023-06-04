Stewart Information Services Co. (STC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Stewart Information Services has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Stewart Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $44.92 on Friday. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.90 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.70 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 115,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,183.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,991,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,052,000 after purchasing an additional 91,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after buying an additional 21,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,816,000 after buying an additional 169,056 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,074,000 after buying an additional 418,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

STC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

