Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KOPN. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th.

Shares of Kopin stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $232.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.44. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kopin by 425.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72,168 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kopin by 36.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kopin by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,945,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after buying an additional 161,479 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

