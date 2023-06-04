StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Trading Up 0.8 %
Gaia stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.98. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $5.23.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.