StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Trading Up 0.8 %

Gaia stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.98. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $5.23.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

About Gaia

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 1,087.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.