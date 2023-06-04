StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SIEB stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.06. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Siebert Financial

(Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.