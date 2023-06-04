StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Price Performance
Shares of TAIT opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69.
Taitron Components Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.
Institutional Trading of Taitron Components
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
