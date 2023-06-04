StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Shares of TAIT opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

Taitron Components Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.