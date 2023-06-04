StockNews.com Downgrades Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $311.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.88.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

