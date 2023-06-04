StockNews.com Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on TFC. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.56.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.71.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.