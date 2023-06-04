StockNews.com Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on TFC. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.56.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.71.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

