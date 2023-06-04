StockNews.com Upgrades Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen cut Novavax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut Novavax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. Novavax has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $76.77. The company has a market cap of $657.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 82.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,102,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026,107 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth $4,230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 14.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 155,675 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Novavax by 6.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Novavax by 170.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

