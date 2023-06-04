STP Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $84.33 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. STP has a total market capitalization of $84.33 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STP has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00026674 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019630 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015587 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001082 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,250.68 or 0.99999878 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000095 BTC.

STP Profile

STP is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04321764 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $3,376,581.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

