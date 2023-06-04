Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Strattec Security from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Strattec Security Stock Performance
STRT opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.58 million, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. Strattec Security has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.17.
Institutional Trading of Strattec Security
About Strattec Security
STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.
