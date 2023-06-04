Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Strattec Security from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

STRT opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.58 million, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. Strattec Security has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Institutional Trading of Strattec Security

About Strattec Security

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRT. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Strattec Security by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Strattec Security by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

Featured Stories

