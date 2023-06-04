Streakk Price Tops $22.75 on Major Exchanges (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $227.52 million and $278,675.62 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can now be bought for about $22.75 or 0.00083433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streakk has traded down 54.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 23.70162737 USD and is down -5.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $249,408.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

