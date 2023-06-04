Streakk (STKK) Trading Down 59.1% This Week

Streakk (STKK) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, Streakk has traded 59.1% lower against the US dollar. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $233.85 million and approximately $253,636.02 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can now be purchased for $23.39 or 0.00086314 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 24.99908827 USD and is down -12.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $347,823.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

