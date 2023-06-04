Streamr Market Capitalization Achieves $27.26 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Streamr token can now be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $27.26 million and approximately $998,068.35 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,013,280,852 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,751,353 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

