Substratum (SUB) Price Down 61.6% Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $114,565.54 and approximately $15.94 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 61.6% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036407 USD and is up 49.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $14.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

