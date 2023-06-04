Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Sells $833,105.00 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPSGet Rating) insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $449.36 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.94 and a 200-day moving average of $360.27.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Synopsys by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,510,213,000 after purchasing an additional 166,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,177,068,000 after acquiring an additional 246,007 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,524,000 after buying an additional 420,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,875,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,553,000 after acquiring an additional 86,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

