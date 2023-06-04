Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up about 0.8% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,905,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Synopsys by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,868 shares of company stock worth $4,996,829 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $449.36. 1,046,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,884. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.78, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $387.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.27.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

