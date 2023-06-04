Synthetix One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.31 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $614.04 million and $15.31 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for $2.35 or 0.00008679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 319,275,911 coins and its circulating supply is 261,627,252 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

