T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 2.0% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $7.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.19. 37,260,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,968,511. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.76 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,019 shares of company stock worth $16,473,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.