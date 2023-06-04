Tcwp LLC Acquires 1,069 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Tcwp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.56. The stock had a trading volume of 543,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,977. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $125.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.28.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

