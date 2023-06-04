Tcwp LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tcwp LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $22.05 on Friday, reaching $812.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,281,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,971. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $338.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $656.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $605.49.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.68.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

