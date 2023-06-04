Tcwp LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tcwp LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,925,000 after buying an additional 71,410 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,376,000 after buying an additional 76,934 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $354.65. 53,372,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,604,380. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $355.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

