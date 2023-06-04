Tcwp LLC Purchases 52,246 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Tcwp LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 205.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,246 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 1.2% of Tcwp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tcwp LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $104.86. 828,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,613. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $105.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.79.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

