Tcwp LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Tcwp LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $78.99. 6,935,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,985,627. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $82.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

