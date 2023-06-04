Tcwp LLC Sells 237 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tcwp LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,095 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.79. 5,897,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,784,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.67.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,277 shares of company stock worth $40,009,794. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

