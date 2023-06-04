Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TLTZY. DNB Markets downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. UBS Group downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tele2 AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Tele2 AB (publ) Trading Down 2.9 %

TLTZY opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $671.05 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 4.17%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

