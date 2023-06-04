Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $571.74 million and $97.16 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003263 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003110 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001387 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,848,142,178,443 coins and its circulating supply is 5,855,660,599,600 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

