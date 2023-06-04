Terra Price Reaches $0.95 on Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, Terra has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00003464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $267.52 million and $229.49 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00009472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003090 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001420 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 282,769,234 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

