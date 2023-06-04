TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $143.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $113.00.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on TFI International from C$172.00 to C$189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised TFI International from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on TFI International from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TFI International from C$162.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.18.

NYSE TFII opened at $110.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. TFI International has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $128.93.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.609 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $11,926,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

