The Character Group (LON:CCT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $351.21

Shares of The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 351.21 ($4.34) and traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.71). The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 303 ($3.74), with a volume of 13,668 shares trading hands.

The Character Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £58.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,515.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 351.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 374.79.

The Character Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. The Character Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at The Character Group

About The Character Group

In other The Character Group news, insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah sold 14,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.09), for a total value of £48,342.55 ($59,741.16). In other news, insider Carmel Warren bought 1,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £4,998.32 ($6,176.87). Also, insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah sold 14,605 shares of The Character Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.09), for a total value of £48,342.55 ($59,741.16). Insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Jiggly Pets, Chill Factor, Peppa Pig, Shimmer ‘n Sparkle, Mouse in the House, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands.

